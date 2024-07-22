LoL Swarm Augment tier list – Best Augments in LoL Swarm, ranked

Augments in League of Legends Swarm are powerful upgrades that can change the tide of battles with their varying buffs. Considering how difficult it can be to outlast relentless waves of enemies, you need all the power-ups you can get.

Recommended Videos

Swarm Augments come in different flavors, with some featuring defensive capabilities while others significantly boost damage output. Even if you’ve selected top-tier champions from our tier list, combining them with the right Augments is essential to maximize their potential. Don’t worry; you don’t have to try all the Augments in Swarm to decide which ones are the best. We’ve ranked the best ones to give you a headstart.

Best Augments in League of Legends Swarm

Deal with the swarms with the best Augments. Image via Riot Games

Choosing the best Augments for your playstyle and champion can positively impact your power level in Swarm.

S tier

Card Collector: Boosts damage output by five percent for each Access Card gathered after Augment activation.

Boosts damage output by five percent for each Access Card gathered after Augment activation. Cross Country: Grants five damage, 10 percent health, and 10 percent area size per 10,000 units covered.

Grants five damage, 10 percent health, and 10 percent area size per 10,000 units covered. Ramming Runner: Provides a 10 percent speed boost and scales damage proportionally by one percent with movement speed changes.

Provides a 10 percent speed boost and scales damage proportionally by one percent with movement speed changes. Mission Critical: Enhances critical states (10 percent chance, 30 percent damage) at the cost of 20 percent reduced non-critical damage.

Enhances critical states (10 percent chance, 30 percent damage) at the cost of 20 percent reduced non-critical damage. Heavy Hitter: Trades 30 ability haste for a 50 percent damage increase.

Trades 30 ability haste for a 50 percent damage increase. Elite Bomber: Increases elite monster damage by 30 percent and turns defeated elites into timed explosives.

Increases elite monster damage by 30 percent and turns defeated elites into timed explosives. Juggernaut: Start with 20 armor and convert each armor point into a 0.5 percent damage boost.

Start with 20 armor and convert each armor point into a 0.5 percent damage boost. Experienced Fighter: Increases XP gain by 10 percent and provides brief two percent damage and speed boosts when collecting Experience Orbs.

A tier

Armor Up: Stacks temporary armor (4 per hit, up to 40) for five seconds when damaged, refreshing on new hits. Stacks disappear at the end of their duration.

Stacks temporary armor (4 per hit, up to 40) for five seconds when damaged, refreshing on new hits. Stacks disappear at the end of their duration. Bullet-Mania: Sacrifices 20 percent damage for increased projectile count every six level-ups.

Sacrifices 20 percent damage for increased projectile count every six level-ups. Critical Expansion: Grows area size by one percent for five seconds on critical hits, with unlimited stacking potential.

Grows area size by one percent for five seconds on critical hits, with unlimited stacking potential. Ebb and Flow: Cycles ability haste between -50 and +125, shifting by 22 every two seconds.

Cycles ability haste between -50 and +125, shifting by 22 every two seconds. Glass Cannon: Amplifies damage by 40 percent while reducing total health by the same percentage.

Amplifies damage by 40 percent while reducing total health by the same percentage. Larger Than Life: Increases size by 30 percent, boosts health regen and total health but slows movement by 15 percent.

Increases size by 30 percent, boosts health regen and total health but slows movement by 15 percent. Long Range: Scales damage up to 30 percent based on distance, favoring far-off targets.

Scales damage up to 30 percent based on distance, favoring far-off targets. Point Blank: Scales damage up to 30 percent based on proximity, rewarding close-range combat.

B tier

Bite Sized: Trades 30 percent size and 20 percent total health for 20 percent increased movement speed and 36 ability haste.

Trades 30 percent size and 20 percent total health for 20 percent increased movement speed and 36 ability haste. Circle of Stats: Cycles through five different stat boosts every eight seconds, including speed, ability haste, and area size.

Cycles through five different stat boosts every eight seconds, including speed, ability haste, and area size. Death and Taxes: Gives a two percent chance for slain enemies to drop gold.

Gives a two percent chance for slain enemies to drop gold. Regenerative Tissue: Enhances healing pack effects by adding 0.5 percent max health restoration.

Enhances healing pack effects by adding 0.5 percent max health restoration. Pick Me Up: Drastically reduces pickup radius but periodically vacuums all XP and gold on the map.

Drastically reduces pickup radius but periodically vacuums all XP and gold on the map. Ultimate Speed Up: Grants Ultimate Abilities 100 ability haste.

Grants Ultimate Abilities 100 ability haste. With Haste: Converts every two ability haste into one percent movement speed.

Converts every two ability haste into one percent movement speed. Hoarder: Restores 0.5 percent max health for each gold piece collected.

C tier

Celebration!: Grants significant stat boosts for eight seconds after leveling up.

Grants significant stat boosts for eight seconds after leveling up. Emotional Support Pet: Increases summoned pet damage by 150 percent.

Increases summoned pet damage by 150 percent. Size Scrambler: Randomly adjusts ability area size between -20 percent and +60 percent on cast.

Randomly adjusts ability area size between -20 percent and +60 percent on cast. Spray and Pray: Increases projectile count by four at the cost of 35 percent reduced damage.

Increases projectile count by four at the cost of 35 percent reduced damage. Gathering Speed: Starts with a 15 percent speed reduction but gains 3 percent speed per level-up.

Starts with a 15 percent speed reduction but gains 3 percent speed per level-up. Immobile Immolation: Converts health into ability haste while standing still, resetting upon movement.

Converts health into ability haste while standing still, resetting upon movement. Metabolic Overdrive: Provides rapid health regeneration at the cost of maximum health.

Provides rapid health regeneration at the cost of maximum health. Pescatarian: Gives a 25 percent chance for slain enemies to drop healing packs.

Gives a 25 percent chance for slain enemies to drop healing packs. Uptime Upgrade: Gives 60 percent Duration increase.

Some of these powerful Augments are available right from the start. But the entire arsenal of buffs isn’t immediately accessible. To unlock the complete set, you must complete various challenges.

For example, some Augments may need you to interact with Bel’Veth Trials, while others could be tied to mastering certain champions, exploring different maps, or excelling in particular playstyles. Overall, Swarm’s Augment system was designed to reward players for their versatility and dedication, so players gradually expand their Augment collection as they explore more of the hit game mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy