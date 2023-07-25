After this year’s huge backlash, Riot is promising to bring back LoL season cinematics

Riot Games faced backlash following the release of the League of Legends 2023 season cinematic. Luckily, the company learned its lesson and is working to deliver a better one for the coming year.

Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, the head of League studio, revealed on July 24 that the game will be receiving a “start cinematic next year in January.”

Meddler didn’t shed any details. Nevertheless, this could mean the devs are back to bringing their A-game when it comes to cinematics after the horrible reception of this year’s ‘The Brink of Infinity.’

You don’t have to dig deep to recall the backlash Riot received at the beginning of this year. “The most honest cinematic Riot has ever released, it reflects the exact state of the game, abandoned and emotionless,” one player summed up on YouTube.

“Honestly I’m impressed. You’ve got to be really bold to release this garbage after the last cinematics we got for past seasons. To insult your playerbase like this is really funny. I kinda respect it in a weird way,” another player said on Reddit.

Riot tried to save face after the imminent backlash. The company explained it had to take a different approach to the cinematic due to “unprecedented circumstances,” but it still believed it “embodied League’s broad universe and competitive spirit.” Riot also admitted the communication could’ve been different, and it acknowledged the criticism, giving fans hopes 2024’s cinematic would be of a higher standard.

Reassured by Meddler’s comments from July 24, we can only keep our fingers crossed that the upcoming cinematic for the 2024 season will be worth the wait.

