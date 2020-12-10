Afreeca Freecs rebrands and changes its logo

Free and Freak.

Screengrab via Afreeca Freecs

Afreeca Freecs will change its logo heading into 2021, “expressing the freedom and uniqueness” of the 10-year-old brand, the Korean esports organization announced today.

The new logo is a sleek visual update with bold clean lines, and also following the branding trend of dropping their team name in the logo, instead substituting with a clear, stylized and initialized design. It retains the wing motif of the original logo with the team’s initials A and F.

The color, named ‘Future Blue’, “captures the challenges, the freedom and the freshness of Afreeca Freecs,” wrote the organization.

Images via Afreeca Freecs

Afreeca Freecs missed out on a Worlds spot this fall following a regional finals loss to T1. The team recently signed two-time Worlds champion ADC Bang and support Lehends to the roster, hoping the marquee signings will push them over the edge in the increasingly competitive LCK region.