Afreeca Freecs rebrands and changes its logo

Afreeca Freecs will change its logo heading into 2021, “expressing the freedom and uniqueness” of the 10-year-old brand, the Korean esports organization announced today.
The new logo is a sleek visual update with bold clean lines, and also following the branding trend of dropping their team name in the logo, instead substituting with a clear, stylized and initialized design. It retains the wing motif of the original logo with the team’s initials A and F.
The color, named ‘Future Blue’, “captures the challenges, the freedom and the freshness of Afreeca Freecs,” wrote the organization.
Afreeca Freecs missed out on a Worlds spot this fall following a regional finals loss to T1. The team recently signed two-time Worlds champion ADC Bang and support Lehends to the roster, hoping the marquee signings will push them over the edge in the increasingly competitive LCK region.