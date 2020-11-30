Bang and Lehends join the LCK’s Afreeca Freecs

Bang’s back in Korea.

Afreeca Freecs has found its new bottom lane duo for the 2021 LCK season, signing former Evil Geniuses ADC Bae “Bang” Jun-sik and Hanwha Life support Son “Lehends” Si-woo today.

Bang, who is a consecutive Worlds winner and four-time LCK champion, left Korea in 2018 to join LCS squad 100 Thieves. “I want to improve myself through competition with the best players in LCK,” he said on his return to Korea.

The player, since leaving Korea, has failed to live up to expectations. But despite his lackluster performance in North America, he’s still willing to improve. “As I continue to learn, I won’t give up and I’ll do my best to show you more than you expect,” he said.

Bang will join Lehends in the bot lane, who first made a name for himself with former LCK team Griffin in 2017. He parted ways with Hanwha Life on Nov. 16, after finishing ninth place with a 2-16 record in the LCK 2020 Summer Split.

“I’m glad to join Afreeca Freecs and can’t wait to play with good teammates. Thanks for your support and I’ll show you a good performance,” Lehends said.

The pair will replace ADC Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun, who left Afreeca Freeca in November and support Nam “Ben” Dong-hyun, who retired from pro player earlier this month.