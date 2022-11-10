A rising Spanish star is joining Team Heretics’ Academy League roster for 2023

After making his LEC debut as G2 Esports’ starting AD carry, Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa has found a new home for the year with Team Heretics. The 21-year-old will play for the organization’s League of Legends Academy roster in the LVP, according to reports by journalist Alejandro Gomis.

Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, the perennial LEC champions swept the slate clean during the offseason by parting with Rekkles, Mikyx, and Wunder. Instead of signing veterans for 2022, G2 opted for talent from Europe’s blossoming regional leagues and landed on former Karmine Corp support Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé in the bottom lane along with Flakked.

The new roster was an instant success. Although they finished the 2022 LEC Spring Split with a so-so 11-7 record, they eventually took home the LEC championship by going undefeated through the lower bracket in one of the best postseason showings the league has seen in a while. The team also built a historic win streak from the second round of the 2022 LEC Spring Split lower bracket until the ninth day of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, when PSG Talon broke the streak at 24 straight victories.

Even though they were eventually swept by T1 in the tournament’s knockout stage, it was a promising start for G2’s new roster. Confidence levels soared the following summer when G2 solidified their status as one of the best teams in the league by securing first place with a 12-6 record.

Unfortunately for G2’s die-hard fans, the squad couldn’t stop Odoamne from capturing the first LEC trophy of his career, and at the 2022 World Championship, the team stumbled to an abysmal 1-5 record through the group stage against China’s JD Gaming, Korea’s DWG KIA, and North America’s Evil Geniuses.

Looking forward, the samurai seem to be heading into a new era, starting with the departure of their longtime star jungler Jankos. With Flakked and Targamas reportedly finding new homes in 2023, it’s almost certain that G2 will be sporting a whole new look for the next Spring Split.

Team Heretics, on the other hand, is building a potentially bright future in the LEC. After buying its spot in the league from Misfits Gaming earlier this summer, the organization is focusing on creating a team that people will cheer for once the new competitive circuit begins.