A fan made Jarvan IV the star of his own Bizarre Adventure with anime opening mashup

If Jarvan IV wasn’t quite so attached to his role as heir apparent to the Demacian throne, he and his merry band of allies might have a Bizzare Adventure or two.

League of Two Trolls paid homage to iconic anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by animating a cover of its second opening, Bloody Stream. It’s a solid tribute that captures the ever-stylish essence of the show’s distinctive art style, featuring Jarvan and his allies facing off against some of League’s more shadowy figures like Hecarim and Thresh.

Interestingly, Jarvan’s voice actors have been involved in JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure. Kyle Herbert, who voices Jarvan in English, dubbed Noriaki Kakyoin in Stardust Crusaders, the third part of JJBA. Nobutoshi Canna, Jarvan’s Japanese voice, was behind minor villain Bruford in the video game adaptation of Phantom Blood, JJBA‘s first arc.

With League already having Dio Brando’s voice actor in the mix, perhaps a skin featuring an extremely flamboyant vampire prone to stopping time could send both fandoms into a frenzy.

A League anime isn’t a huge stretch as well. Riot Games’ multimedia approach to the universe is well-documented, and had previously announced an animation project titled “Arcane” appearing to be revolving around champions Jynx and Vi. Originally slated for release in 2020, the series has been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting workflow.

