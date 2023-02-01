5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs

These changes could be exactly what they need.

A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.

Pulled back Pantheon, Thresh & Pyke in order to not creep too much damage and being careful not to over-swing after 13.2 GW and Enchanter changes.



Jungle changes aim to nerf ganking (treats benefit ganking, making dives a bit riskier) & trading gold for XP (junglers pref XP). pic.twitter.com/h0GxYoToOw — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) February 1, 2023

It’s tough to determine which champion will receive the biggest buffs. These generous changes shouldn’t make the five champions overpowered but could give them a new lease on life on Summoner’s Rift, especially LeBlanc and Kayle.

Patch 13.3 will also add some quality improvements to support tanks, revealed by David “Phreak” Turley on Jan. 29. These are aimed at Alistar, Braum, Nautilus, and Pyke, with Thresh and Rakan said to receive “neutral changes.”

Overheal is getting buffed in Patch 13.3 as well. Going forward it will grant 20-300 points of shield instead of 10 to nine percent of maximum health. “This is a buff after level five,” Phroxzon explained.

The first preview of the Patch 13.3 buffs was posted on Jan. 30, and it also included a buff for Jarvan IV. Now, however, they are nowhere to be seen, so it’s possible the developers shifted them to another date.

Patch 13.3 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Feb. 8.