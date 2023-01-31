Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3

In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.

On Jan. 29, David Turley, better known as Riot Phreak, shared a list of tank supports that will be lucky enough to get buffs with Patch 13.3. On this list, we have Alistar, Braum, Nautilus, Pantheon, Pyke, Rakan, and Thresh.

A preview of Support changes slated for 13.3, in video formhttps://t.co/tUHHe7eUmu



I'm expecting there to be more iteration here — David Turley (@RiotPhreak) January 29, 2023

Some champions on the list, like Pyke and Pantheon, are only receiving smaller buffs that reduce mana costs and increase the damage on their spells. On the other hand, champions like Alistar, Nautilus, and Thresh are getting generous buffs to almost all their spells. The large majority of these buffs are centered around reducing the mana cost of these spells and increasing the AP ratio. For the full list of changes, check out our early Patch 13.3 notes.

This means we might actually see AD carries pushed out of the support role they have been so eagerly taking in the last couple of patches, and traditional supports will once again dictate the tempo of the game.

Aside from that, generous AP buffs to supports like Alistar and Thresh might mean we’ll see them in a solo lane, either building full tank builds or cheeky AP items to one-shot squishies.