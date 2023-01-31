Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3

In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions.

On Jan. 31, lead League designer, Matt Leung-Harrison, revealed Riot’s plans for Patch 13.3. Besides system changes that didn’t fit into Patch 13.1b and a handful of nerfs to tanks, Patch 13.3 will focus on giving some love to Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn (assassin), Jarvan IV, Trundle, LeBlanc, and support tanks.

We're looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There's more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term. We're also getting 13.2 changes that couldn't make it in due to tech (overheal, multiplicative tenacity). pic.twitter.com/wVCwryLjY5 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 31, 2023

The full list of changes still hasn’t been published, but we have details on support tank buffs, with Alistar, Thresh, and Braum leading the pack with generous mana cost and cooldown buffs. For other champions, there are a few clues pointing to how these buffs will look, but we do know the balancing team are looking at junglers specifically to balance tower diving.

“We’re looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There’s more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term,” the League lead developer explained.

The full list of changes will be revealed in the next couple of days, so keep your eyes on the Patch 13.3 notes as we regularly update them with the latest news and changes.