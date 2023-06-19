2 LoL champions are dominating the bot lane in Patch 13.12

A new champion duo has been climbing the ranks in League of Legends Patch 13.12.

Miss Fortune and Rell are currently the best duo in the game with a 57.73 percent win rate in Plat and above, according to stats site U.GG. At least one of these two champions are also in the third, fourth, and fifth-best duos in League, solidifying their positions as fantastic bot laners in Patch 13.12.

Miss Fortune is part of the third and fifth-best performing duos in Patch 13.12, with Rakan and Leona respectively. While Rell is part of the fourth-best performing duos in the bot lane with Samira. All of them have a jaw-dropping win rate of over 55 percent.

This swing in the rankings comes as quite a surprise. In the previous patch, the bot lane duo tier list was far more diversified, and the only repeating champs in the top five were Milio and Lucian, according to U.GG. But Milio received some major nerfs in Patch 13.12 while Lucian was adjusted—and it looks like it hasn’t worked out in his favor.

Interestingly enough, Rell was also nerfed in Patch 13.12, but most of the changes weakened her in the jungle rather than in the support role. She’s still an immensely powerful support, currently sitting at the highest win rate in that position in Plat and above with a 54.11 percent win rate.

That said, there’s a chance the Riot Games devs will hit Rell with the nerf hammer in the next update because she boasts high win rates in the support role in all ranks.

Patch 13.13 is expected to go live next Wednesday, June 28.

