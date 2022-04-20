100T’s Closer gave the shot call for Abbedagge to backdoor Team Liquid in the 2022 LCS Spring playoffs

On the weekend, 100 Thieves secured a spot in the grand final of the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs after reverse sweeping Team Liquid. To put the icing on the cake, the defending champions earned the spot off the back of Abbedagge’s backdoor on Twisted Fate in game five of the series.

After the match, 100 Thieves released a recording of its team’s comms during the most crucial moment. Once you give it a listen, you’ll realize that 100 Thieves jungler, Closer, was the unexpected hero since he was the player to read Liquid’s strategy and call for Abbedagge to backdoor.

“TF, I think you look to backdoor by the way,” Closer said in a clip that was posted on social media on April 17. At first, the team made sure that nothing would stop their plan, so they discussed pulling Liquid to the dragon, as well as making sure that Bwipo’s Shen and Bjergsen’s Corki couldn’t return to base thanks to their teleports and abilities.

When Liquid finally engaged, it was once again Closer who made the call to sneak into their base and grab the victory. “I think look to backdoor, Felix,” the jungler called, and shortly after Abbedagge’s Twisted Fate was hitting Liquid’s Nexus. During the teamfight near the dragon pit, it was Closer again, with some help from his teammates, who navigated the fight and made 100T focus on stopping recalls.

100 Thieves showed composure in their comms during game five of the series against Liquid. This will undoubtedly be needed in the upcoming 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs finals, which take place this weekend. 100T will face either Liquid or Evil Geniuses for the trophy and a spot at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational