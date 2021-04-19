100 Thieves signs Abbedagge as new starting mid laner for 2021 LCS Summer Split

100 Thieves has already added some spice to the midseason break ahead of MSI 2021. The organization has picked up former Schalke 04 mid laner Abbedagge as its new starting mid laner for the 2021 LCS Summer Split.

The 21-year-old spent five splits with the boys in blue, having joined the team at the end of 2018. He quickly established himself as one of the better players in his role, having led all mid laners in kill participation percentage and kill share this past season, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Welcome @AbbedaggeLoL to 100 Thieves as our starting LCS mid-laner for the 2021 Summer Split! #100T pic.twitter.com/nxOfdNGiFu — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) April 19, 2021

But his team didn’t see as much success. Schalke had two bottom-three finishes and a handful of average season performances leading into early playoff exits. Their best finish was during the 2019 Summer Split playoffs where they finished in third place after losing to Fnatic in the third round of the postseason.

Meanwhile, 100 Thieves are also looking for answers after yet another early exit during the past Mid-Season Showdown. Their mid lane was a point of contention as well with the team swapping between Damonte and Ryoma midway through the spring.

It’s unknown where these two players will go now that 100T’s starting mid lane position is taken, but the future looks bright for 100 Thieves in the upcoming Summer Split.

The organization also announced earlier today that Ssumday has gotten his green card and become an official NA resident, which made this move for a European mid laner possible. In addition, veteran head coach Reapered joined 100T over the weekend to help lead the roster. On top of that, Abbedagge will be reuniting with jungler Closer after playing together in 2018 on the Royal Bandits.

100 Thieves has plenty of time before the next split begins. The big question now is whether this team can challenge the top of the standings for a chance to represent NA at the 2021 World Championship.

