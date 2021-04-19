Ssumday gets green card, is now an NA resident player

Superstar top laner Ssumday has been with 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team since the organization joined the LCS. And now, he’s officially become a North American resident after acquiring his green card, the organization announced today.

The 24-year-old first joined the North American scene in 2017 when he was one of the only silver linings for a middling Dignitas squad that constantly dropped out of the playoff race early. The following year, he was acquired by 100 Thieves alongside veteran talent like Meteos, Ryu, and Aphromoo.

Officially a NA resident!



Congratulations, @Ssumday on your green card! So proud of how far you've come and sticking with us since the very beginning! #100T pic.twitter.com/a6OWlRLq8w — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) April 19, 2021

Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best top laners in the region. He helped the team reach the World Championship in 2018 and has become the face of 100T’s LCS roster. This past offseason, the team even rebuilt their entire roster around the top laner, replacing every player but him for 2021.

But it’s been a roller coaster of a ride for Ssumday throughout his time with 100T. In his first split with the organization, the team had an exciting debut in the league after coming in first place in the 2018 Spring Split regular season.

Over the past three and a half splits, however, the team hasn’t had nearly as much success. For example, they came in last place in the LCS in 2019 and have had a handful of bottom-five finishes since then. Their roster has constantly been in limbo as well, with several player swaps affecting their cohesion as a team.

This past season, the roster was overhauled again with the addition of four new players: Closer, Damonte, FBI, and Huhi. They had a good start to the 2021 Spring Split, winning five of their first six matches. Their success was short-lived, though. 100T started to lose games in the second half of the season and eventually dropped out of the playoffs after falling to Cloud9 and TSM.

Ssumday and the rest of 100 Thieves will now have to prepare for the 2021 Summer Split where they’ll be fighting for not just an LCS trophy, but a chance to represent NA at the 2021 World Championship. Now that Ssumday is an NA resident player, Closer is the only import on 100T’s current roster since Oceanic players no longer take up import slots.

