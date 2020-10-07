Oceanic Pro League to shut down, OCE players no longer take up LCS import slots

Riot Games has announced that the Oceanic Pro League, Australia’s premier League of Legends competition, is no more.

“Today we’re announcing the dissolution of the OPL and the closure of Riot’s Sydney office, as it primarily focused on operating the league,” reads the statement released on lolesports.com on Oct. 7.

The statement goes on to add that Riot wants “to build competitive and sustainable leagues that drive commercial growth and fan engagement.” Unfortunately, the OPL could not meet these goals and so Riot does “not believe that the market is currently able to support the league in its current form.”

There have been a few concessions made by Riot in an attempt to soften the blow for the top players in the region. First of all, the League of Legends Championship Series import rule will be altered for OCE talent.

“The OCE region is being added as a competitive territory for the LCS so that players from OCE will no longer take an import slot of LCS rosters,” says the governing body.

Riot also announced that they will “hold qualifying tournaments in OCE for both MSI and Worlds in 2021, ensuring teams from the region will continue to be represented at our two major global events next season.”

So despite there being no OPL branded league in 2021, there will be some semblance of a tournament structure that will allow teams in the region to qualify for and compete on the biggest stages that LoL has to offer.

The final year of competition was contested by Legacy Esports, Order, Pentanet.GG, Chiefs Esports Club, Dire Wolves, Avant Gaming, Mammoth, and Gravitas.

The OPL’s 2020 winners, Legacy Esports, will now forever stand as the region’s final champions.