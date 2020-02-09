100 Thieves take down Liquid in a convincing win during week 3 of the 2020 LCS Spring Split

It may still be early in the 2020 League of Legends season, but 100 Thieves resembled a well-oiled machine today as they triumphed over Team Liquid. With superior map control, the Thieves took down the defending LCS title holders and now sit 3-2 in week three of the LCS Spring Split.

An early roam from William “Stunt” Chen on the Thresh pick led to the first kill of the game, and it was followed not long after by a double kill in the bot side river. With three kills on the board, 100 Thieves opened up the map for jungler William “Meteos” Hartman, who proceeded to grab one objective after another.

LCS on Twitter @Ssumday with the game winning quadra kill as @100Thieves take down @TeamLiquidLoL! #LCS https://t.co/wcH6gN3Tsy

Liquid showed signs of life mid-game during the second fight at Baron. 100 Thieves delayed the objective and Meteos missed the smite, allowing Nicolaj Jensen to take the buff with a Syndra Q. But despite the Baron steal, 100 Thieves’ lead was too great and Liquid failed to find other advantages around the map, eventually giving the Elder Dragon over to 100 Thieves.

Having secured the Aspect of the Dragon buff, 100 Thieves marched down mid with Ssumday lurking in the sidelines. On the Aatrox pick, the top laner locked down a quadrakill and led the team to Liquid’s Nexus. 100 Thieves ended the game with 13 kills and a near 8,000 gold advantage.

Liquid, who currently sit 2-3, return to the stage Feb. 10 against Golden Guardians at 7:30pm CT. The team will be joined by jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pederson, who got his visa approved earlier this week, for week four of the LCS. 100 Thieves will look for back-to-back wins in their series against Immortals tomorrow at 2pm CT.