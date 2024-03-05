Last Epoch: What is the Dusk Shroud status ailment, explained

Most of the status ailments in Last Epoch are fairly easy to understand. However, the Dusk Shroud ailment isn’t one of them because the tricky status effect does two different things, both of which can be confusing if you don’t know what they are.

This is everything you need to know about the Dusk Shroud ailment and how to get it in Last Epoch.

What is the Dusk Shroud ailment in Last Epoch?

Not all classes will benefit from the Dusk Shroud ailment. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Last Epoch, the Dusk Shroud ailment is a buff that gives you a five percent chance to receive a Glancing Blow when hit and an increased Dodge Rate (plus 50), but it only lasts four seconds. However, you can have unlimited stacks.

While that may sound great, if you aren’t sure what Glancing Blow is or how it works, it can be hard to understand why it’s a positive and helpful ailment. Essentially, Glancing Blow reduces incoming damage by 35 percent when hit.

So, if you have Glancing Blow, you’ll take less damage when you’re hit by an enemy attack, which can really reduce the effectiveness of some of the one-hit mechanics. However, like all good things, there are a few points to note, including:

Having a Glancing Blow chance over 100 percent won’t have any additional effect, meaning the benefits are capped. So, if you have a 105 percent Glancing Blow chance, that extra five percent won’t count.

Glancing Blow won’t protect you from Damage over Time attacks.

Glancing Blow only triggers from hits, meaning DoTs can’t proc Glancing Blow

Although it is complicated, Dusk Shroud basically has a chance of reducing damage when you’re hit and increasing your Dodge chances. If this is something you’d like to increase for your character, there are a few ways you can get Dusk Shroud ailments.

How to get the Dusk Shroud ailment in Last Epoch

You can get the Dusk Shroud ailment in Last Epoch from skill and passive nodes. For a more detailed list, you can get it from the following sources:

Passive Tree nodes Veil of Night, Shroud of Dusk, and Cloaked Reaper from the Bladedancer Passive Tree

Skill Tree Nodes: (Rogue) Edge of Obscurity and Dawnfall from the Umbral Blades Skill Tree (Rogue) Shrouded in Darkness, Shared Concealment, and Rapid Concealment in the Smoke Bomb Skill Tree (Marksman) Fight in the Shade and Blot Out the Sun from the Hail of Arrows Skill Tree (Falconer) Umbral Saboteur and Smoke Traps from the Explosive Traps Skill Tree (Falconer) Flock of Crows from the Dive Bomb Skill Tree (Marksman) Nightfall from the Dark Quiver Skill Tree



You may be able to apply specific Dusk Shroud prefixes to correlating Last Epoch body armor, ornate idols, and daggers while crafting. But you need to have the respective affix shards to do so. So, if you’re playing the Rogue class and either the Bladednacer, Falconer, or Marksman, you will significantly benefit from the reduced incoming damage and increased dodge chance because your character tends to be squishy.