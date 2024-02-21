Last Epoch: All Merchant’s Guild Rank rewards

In Last Epoch, you’re given the choice to join one of two factions as a means of obtaining newer and better items. For those who want to buy such items or trade for them, the Merchant’s Guild is the one for you.

While joining the Merchant’s Guild will unlock Last Epoch‘s trading system, allowing you to purchase items from other players, you’ll only be allowed to buy the most basic of items. By gaining experience from slaying monsters and completing quests, you can raise your Rank within the guild and gradually unlock new benefits, which should prove useful come Last Epoch‘s endgame content. In case you want to know what you’re getting into before you commit, here’s a quick rundown of every faction reward available in Last Epoch‘s Merchants Guild.

Last Epoch: All faction rewards for the Merchant’s Guild

Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Rank one

Upon joining the Merchant’s Guild, you gain the ability sell any type of item, but you can only buy certain types from the Bazaar and other players. Those item types are Normal, Magic, and Rare.

Rank two

Going up a rank unlocks the option to purchase Set items from the Bazaar and players. Depending on the sort of character build you’re going for, these items can provide a nice stat bonus if you equip matching items.

Rank three

Rank three is a welcome upgrade though not without a caveat. While this does allow you to purchase Unique items, they won’t have any Legendary Potential. This means you can’t combine them with Exalted items to create Legendary items.

Rank four

Rank four is when you’ll be allowed to buy Idols, saving you from having to scour the whole world looking for them. Idols provide their own stat boosts and effects, and can be equipped into their own gear slot.

Rank five

Rank five is where you’ll start to see the really goof stuff become available. At this rank, you’re allowed to buy Exalted Weapons, which come with more desirable bonuses compared to the lower tier weapons.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rank six

Remember how you couldn’t buy Unique items with Legendary Potential at rank three? Well, you still can’t, but rank six is when you can buy Unique Weapons which do come with Legendary Potential, allowing them to be upgraded into Legendary Weapons.

Rank seven

Following on from rank five, rank seven makes all Exalted items available for you to buy from the Bazaar and other players. Just like Exalted Weapons, these items boast high-tier modifiers.

Rank eight

At last, at rank eight, you finally have access to all Unique items in the Bazaar and from other players, including ones with Legendary Potential.

Rank nine

Rank nine is when you finally gain access to Legendary Weapons, meaning you can just buy them from the Bazaar and other players instead of needing to make them yourself.

Rank 10

As you can probably guess, the final rank of Merchant Guild rewards is the option to buy any of Last Epoch‘s Legendary tier items. At this point, you should have no issues acquiring whatever items and weapons you want, so long as you can afford them at least.