Does Last Epoch have PvP? Answered

While Last Epoch has an emphasis on cooperative play, plenty of players would rather pit their characters against one another in PvP matches instead of teaming up.

It’d make sense for Last Epoch to have some kind of PvP feature. Plenty of other action RPGs have player-vs-player modes, including Diablo 4 and Path of Exile, two games Last Epoch shares a lot of DNA with. Cooperating with friends and seeing how builds synergize with each other is great, but sometimes you just want to know how strong your build is compared to other players. Especially if there’s a leaderboard to climb.

Is there PvP in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch would rather you all work together than fight each other. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

For now, there are no PvP options in Last Epoch. If you want to play with friends, you can only do so cooperatively, forming a party of four to venture through tougher challenges together. There is an Arena in Last Epoch‘s endgame, which lets you compete against other players and climb an online leaderboard. However, you fighting waves of enemies, not players, with standings recording how many waves you can last before you die.

Will PvP be added to Last Epoch?

At the time of writing, the answer to whether Last Epoch will ever get a PvP mode is… probably. Eleventh Hour Games hasn’t explicitly committed to the idea, but did express an eagerness for it in a forum post in February 2023. All it said was that while the devs wanted to add PvP, any such mode wouldn’t be included with the 1.0 update (i.e., Last Epoch‘s full release) since the studio wanted the PvE experience to be “the best it can be.”

So, Last Epoch PvP isn’t impossible and could happen later into its lifecycle unless any circumstances change within Eleventh Hour Games. Just don’t expect it soon, especially considering it’s not been mentioned again this year.