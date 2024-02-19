Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch players declare game is ‘perfect middle ground’ between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile

The perfect spot.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 09:46 am
man standing in front of purple and pink haze in Last Epoch
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch players have dubbed the game the “perfect middle ground” between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile ahead of launch.

Recommended Videos

After years as an early access game, Last Epoch is making the jump to a full release on Feb. 21 and has attracted plenty of attention in the community, which is hoping for a fresh of breath air in the RPG dungeon-crawler genre.

Necromancer surrounded by skeletons in Last Epoch
The dead are rising. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

With many players having had their hands on the game for several years in the early access period, they’re certainly qualified to issue a verdict on the title—with some having declared lands perfectly between established games in the genre, Diablo 4 and Path of Exile.

A commenter on Reddit issued the “perfect middle ground” verdict on Last Epoch, adding that Diablo has “zero-depth systems” and Path of Exile requires you to “study for a month” before you can understand the game—a sentiment others agreed with. Other commenters hyped the skill system in Last Epoch, which makes them feel like “all builds are viable,” while another was left impressed by the “addicting” crafting system.

The full release of Last Epoch may come at the perfect time, with Diablo 4 attracting criticism for adding a mount that costs more than the actual game, though the title could be given a new lease of life when it is added to Xbox Game Pass on March 28. But while that opens the door to new players, more experienced players already seem to have been driven away.

At the time of writing, Last Epoch had a 24-hour peak on Steam of 32,396 players on the early access version of the game, shown by SteamDB, while Diablo 4’s numbers in the same period are short of 13,000. Last Epoch also boasts a higher all-time peak than Diablo 4, despite the full version of the game not yet being released.

related content
Read Article Is Last Epoch down? How to check server status
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Is Last Epoch down? How to check server status
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: All Supporter Packs
Last Epoch Eternal Traveler Support Pack cosmetics
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: All Supporter Packs
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?
Player looking down on the world in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How long is the campaign?
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How long is the campaign?
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch login problems – how to fix stuck on connecting error
Player looking down on the world in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch login problems – how to fix stuck on connecting error
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Last Epoch down? How to check server status
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Is Last Epoch down? How to check server status
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: All Supporter Packs
Last Epoch Eternal Traveler Support Pack cosmetics
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: All Supporter Packs
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?
Player looking down on the world in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch: How long is the campaign?
All five classes in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch: How long is the campaign?
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch login problems – how to fix stuck on connecting error
Player looking down on the world in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch login problems – how to fix stuck on connecting error
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 15, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.