Does Last Epoch have gender-locked classes? Answered

Before you jump into Last Epoch, you may be wondering how much freedom you’re allowed when it comes to character customization, such as gender and choosing a class.

Some RPGs, like Octopath Traveler 2, allow any character to be any class. But others, like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, gender-lock their classes, meaning certain classes are only available to male or female party members (those games are cowards). Since Last Epoch is a top-down action RPG in the same vein as games like Diablo and Path of Exile, its approach to character classes and customization, while perhaps unsurprising, will be disappointing for some.

Are character classes gender-locked in Last Epoch?

Yes, character classes are gender-locked in Last Epoch. There are five character classes available, and each one comes with a pre-built character. The Primalist, Mage, and Sentinel are all male characters, while the Rogue and Acolyte are female, with no option to change their gender. This also means no real character customization; you can’t change their faces, hair, height, or anything. When you pick a class, you are stuck with a specific character.

That said, any gear you equip to your character will slightly alter their clothing, and Last Epoch has a transmog system. You can equip better gear and improve your stats but not change the character’s appearance if you don’t like how they look. There are also cosmetics you can acquire with microtransactions, and these don’t offer any gameplay advantages; they’re just to make you look cool.

Will Last Epoch add character visual customization in a future update?

Eleventh Hour Games no doubt has multiple updates in store for players.

Last Epoch will add character visual customization in a future update, but not anytime soon. In a Reddit thread from February 2023, one player bemoaned how there were only two female classes and neither of their playstyles appealed to them. Mike Weicker, a developer at studio Eleventh Hour Games, commented on how character customization is something “we hope to implement at some point,” only ruling it out for Last Epoch’s 1.0 update.

Weicker called it a matter of when not if. But it’s not entirely clear if any character customization plans include allowing players to choose their gender regardless of class. We’ll update this article as soon as more concrete information is available.