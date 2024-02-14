Does Last Epoch have microtransactions?

Although action RPG Last Epoch is not classified as a live service title, it’s important to know whether it features microtransactions or not.

Recommended Videos

Nowadays, fully priced games can still bear live service trappings, offering additional items or in-game currency you can buy with real money. Both Helldivers 2 and Skull and Bones feature microtransactions despite being full priced games, so some may be put off from checking out Last Epoch if it follows suit.

Are there microtransactions in Last Epoch

Last Epoch costs $34.99 on Steam, but it does contain microtransactions, allowing players to exchange real money for an in-game currency called Epoch Points, used to acquire cosmetics from an in-game store.

Currently, developer Eleventh Hour Games is selling 50 Epoch Points for $4.99, 100 Epoch Points for $9.99, and 200 Epoch Points for $19.99 on Steam, alongside more expensive bundles that include 150 Epoch Points with additional items.

Eleventh Hour Games has promised there’ll be zero pay-to-win elements. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Considering Last Epoch lets you form parties with other players to conquer challenges and defeat foes together, there may be concerns of pay-to-win elements, with some players able to buy their way to the best builds and outperform everyone else. The Steam listing, though, stresses Last Epoch will “never offer gameplay advantages by being able to spend real money,” meaning the only items available for purchase will be purely cosmetic.

Game director Judd Cobler defended the inclusion of microtransactions in a May 2023 forum post, where he said the $35 price tag was never intended to be Last Epoch‘s only source of income. So, basically, Eleventh Hour Games needs other avenues to make money and pay for development costs. Although, in the same post, Cobler admitted to making mistakes regarding the studio’s handling of microtransactions during Last Epoch‘s early access period.

Following fan feedback, the conversion rate between Epoch Points and USD was adjusted, so now 10 Epoch Points is equivalent to one dollar, and cosmetics had their prices reduced. What’s more, any items available in the store will be sold in 50 point increments, so you’ll never need to spend more money than you need to.