Who is Lasso Man in Lethal Company?

The Lasso Man is quickly becoming an urban legend in the Lethal Company community. But what exactly is this monster? Is Lasso Man a new monster we need to be afraid of, or is it even part of the game at all?

Lethal Company: What is Lasso Man?

The SCP 372 of Lethal Company? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wante Clips YouTube

The Lasso Man appears to be unfinished content from developer Zeekerrs. It’s a humanoid figure comprised of a single coiled red rope, which is why the community named it the Lasso Man. It behaves similarly to the Ghost Girl, but the Lasso Man is incapable of killing you. Instead, its purpose is purely to terrify you and make you paranoid. Upon seeing this figure, your vision distorts, like when you see blood or one of your fallen teammates.

The monster concept was either scrapped from the base game, with only its character model remaining in the game files, or is intended to be added in a future update to Lethal Company. As it’s unfinished content, you cannot encounter the Lasso Man in the base game of Lethal Company. Instead, you need the Brutal Company mod, which can make The Lasso Man randomly appear through the “Lasso Man is real” event.

Lasso Man reminds me of SCP 372, a monster that only appears in the corner of your eye. It stalks its victims and jump-scares them, but doesn’t kill them. While the Lasso Man cannot kill, it’s very surprising when it appears, and it will likely shock anyone who hasn’t seen it before. Most monsters in Lethal Company want nothing more than to snap your neck, so it’s interesting—and unsettling—that the Lasso Man is completely unable to harm you.

There’s sure to be more to learn about the Lasso Man in the future, but for now, we’ll just have to wait. If you want to experience the horrors of the Lasso Man for yourself, check out Brutal Company.