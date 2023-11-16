Who is the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company? Answered

You’ll find lots of spooky monsters and enemies you need to fight or avoid to stay safe in Lethal Company. But one of the creepiest of all those spooky enemies is a terrifying-looking ghost girl wearing a red dress.

Who is the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company?

The Ghost Girl is a really scary monster you’ll encounter in Lethal Company. She pops up randomly when you’re exploring a moon, and she is super dangerous. The Ghost Girl is dressed in red, has pale skin like a ghost, and her face is hidden by long hair. No one knows her story, which makes her even spookier.

What does the Ghost Girl do in Lethal Company?

The Ghost Girl picks one player to haunt and then eventually tries to kill them. Only that player can see her.

First, she does spooky things like make the lights flicker, make giggling sounds, or breathe down their neck. She even shows up in rooms, doorways, and stairwells but doesn’t hurt the player at first, just scares them. Later, she starts moving fast towards them and tries to kill them.

If she isn’t haunting you, you won’t be able to see her. However, you will see the person she’s chasing lose their head in a gruesome way to an invisible force.

How do you escape the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company?

To get away from the Ghost Girl, you need to run back to your ship fast. The sooner you do it, the safer you are. If you wait until she’s trying to catch you, it’s way harder to escape. So, grab what you need and hurry back to the ship.

If you don’t, she’ll catch you and you’ll lose all your stuff quite quickly.

A good idea is to have someone stay on the ship. That way, they can help the haunted player escape by pressing a button to teleport them back to the ship. But remember, teleporting takes a few seconds. So, if the Ghost Girl is really close, it might not work in time to save them.