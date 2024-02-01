When does Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC release?

In the indie gaming scene, unexpected collaborations often bring about unique experiences, and Dave The Diver is no stranger to great collaborations like this new Godzilla teamup.

Last year, the very successful indie game teamed up with the captivating underwater world of DREDGE in an alluring yet terrifying DLC. Now, the latest PlayStation’s State of Play event shed light on the upcoming DLC, promising players an underwater adventure full of kaiju-sized surprises.

Godzilla emerging from the depths of the ocean. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dave The Diver x Godzilla DLC release date

The upcoming DLC to Dave The Diver featuring Godzilla is set to be released in May 2024, with the exact date expected to be announced later this year. In the trailer showcased at January’s State of Play, Godzilla, now sporting lava-like rashes, surfaces from the ocean to display his strength in front of Bancho’s Sushi Bar.

Even though the red spikes and scales may seem new to players, Godzilla actually already showcased those features in the Godzilla vs Destoroyah movie almost thirty years ago and similar colors are shown in the next Legendary flick, too. But the nod to the 1995 version of the kaiju, both in color and rash placements, might suggest a possible appearance of Destoroyah in the Dave The Diver DLC—and its trailer offers an interesting hint towards that direction.

Other possible Titans in Dave The Diver DLC

Towards the end of the video, Godzilla faces off with another creature near Dave’s restaurant. We could assume that monster is the mutated crustacean Destoroyah. However, long tentacles and big eyes could also point at some kind of giant squid coming up to the surface to check the emerging kaiju—or the sushi bar.

But the monsterverse from where Godzilla comes from is vast and full of Titans, MUTOs, and other terrifying subspecies that dwell both on land and in the depths of the ocean. Giant squids and weird-looking crabs, the Kraken, Leviathan, and Tiamat are just some of the other monsters players could encounter in the upcoming Godzilla DLC of Dave The Diver.

In the deep sea showdown between Dave and Godzilla, it’s clear the kaiju is ready to make some waves—and perhaps help with a few sushi rolls. While the DREDGE DLC is already live, the specific depths of this new expansion are still unknown, leaving players curious about which other kaijus from the monsterverse will make an appearance. But with Godzilla making a king-worthy entrance and preparing to show his might in the trailer sets high expectations for an epic showdown beneath the waves.