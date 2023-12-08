When does the Dave the Diver x Dredge crossover release?

Dave the Diver and DREDGE were both hugely successful indie games released in 2023, and now the extremely different takes on fishing adventures will be crossing over in a new, free expansion for the calmer of the pair.

Image via Nintendo

Dave the Diver will face off against “unique aberrations” as he takes on a new part of the world inspired by DREDGE in a crossover that makes too much sense. It is set to launch on all platforms on Dec. 15 as a free DLC to anyone who already owns the game.

In this expansion, the normally chill Dave takes to diving into darker waters, facing off with creatures unknown to his usual haunts. The exact depths of this expansion are still unknown, but two beloved games uniquely sharing content like this is always a treat.

DAVE THE DIVER teams up with DREDGE for an epic crossover! 🤝🎮



Explore new depths and discover exclusive content in @DaveDiverGame from the world of Dredge, on December 15th! pic.twitter.com/Ra5pF9qVOx — DREDGE (@BSG_DREDGE) December 8, 2023

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.