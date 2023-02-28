What is the Strength icon in Sons of the Forest and how to increase it

Sons of the Forest is a survival-based horror game that forces players not only to contend with cannibal mutants but also fundamental human needs. As players progress throughout the island, they will continuously need to renew hunger, thirst, strength, and exhaustion bars to stave off death by exposure.

To be successful in Sons of the Forest, players will need to master the island that seemingly seeks to kill them and use the few resources around them to survive. Strength is a bare necessity stat that allows players to swing an axe, sprint, and do many basic tasks. Players can track their strength by the arm muscle icon located just above the map.

Maintaining strength is important to do just about anything in Sons of the Forest. If you find your strength bar is running low and are seeking to increase the maximum capacity, here’s what you need to do.

What is Strength in Sons of the Forest?

The arm muscle icon indicates a player’s current strength level. Doing tasks that involve physical labor such as defending yourself, swinging an axe, or carrying any heavy object will increase players’ strength level. In order to raise your overall strength, players will need to continuously do physical activities.

Players should avoid overexerting themselves in Sons of the Forest. While chopping down trees may increase strength, the task will take a toll on other indicators such as hunger, thirst, and exhaustion, which can result in death when depleted.

Whenever the strength bar is completely full, players will notice the icon resets to indicate their strength has leveled up.

Increasing strength in Sons of the Forest also positively affects multiple characteristics. Leveling up strength also increases vitality and damage dealt, meaning players will both be able to take more hits and deal more damage with melee weapons.