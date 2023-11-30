Is Lethal Company cross-platform?

Lethal Company’s horror levels might be too much for some players to handle. When that’s the case, having a crewmate with you often does wonders since there will be someone to watch your back, and a feature like cross-platform allows you to team up with even more players.

When you encounter a Coil Head in Lethal Company for the first time, you’ll be able to tell the difference between playing solo and in a squad. Rotating flashlights to keep the Coil Head away suddenly makes everything easier.

Does Lethal Company support cross-platform?

Lethal Company is not cross-platform because it’s currently only available on PC via Steam. Considering Lethal Company is an indie game that was released in October 2023, it makes sense for it to focus on only one platform. Developing a title on different platforms simultaneously requires a bigger budget and can introduce more problems for the developer to solve.

Cross-platform aside, console players will need a PC to enjoy Lethal Company until the game expands its reach by releasing on other platforms. Once that becomes a reality, talks of implementing cross-platform can resume since the developers will ideally want to have their player base connected.

For now, the Lethal Company player limit allows four players to team up, but you can also use an eight-player mod to play with more players.

Will Lethal Company have cross-platform in the future?

Lethal Company may consider adding cross-platform support if it starts releasing on consoles or mobile devices, but it’s far too early to tell for certain. At the time of writing, Lethal Company is still an early access game, meaning the developer is more likely to be working on perfecting the initial product before shipping it to new platforms.

When the core product, the PC version, is in a perfect state, new platform releases may come after. The timeline for this is highly variable since there have been indie games that speedran this process to make it to as many platforms as possible, but if a developer wants to avoid rushing the product, it can also take longer.