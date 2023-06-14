How to play Phasmophobia console early access

PC players have been ghost hunting since Sept. 18, 2020, when Phasmophobia first launched, but console players have been left waiting for years to join in on the ghostly fun. Luckily, Kinetic Games finally unveiled a release window on June 13, 2023, highlighting when all console players will get to join in on Phasmophobia’s early access period.

As of June 13, Phasmophobia is on Version 0.8.1.7, which means it has not yet reached its formal release since it won’t be officially launched until it reaches Version 1.0. This means that console players will be joining in on the early access period with PC players and getting to experience the game as it continually moves toward its official Version 1.0 launch.

There’s lots of equipment in the works alongside the official console launch. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From fully communicating with ghosts to using a wide array of unique equipment as you navigate through spooky maps with your friends, Phasmophobia is quite a unique game that offers players lots of thrilling content. If you’ve been waiting for the console release to begin your career as a ghost hunter, then you’ll want to know when you can finally get to work tracking down ghosts during Phasmophobia’s early access period for consoles.

When is the Phasmophobia console release?

The thrilling ghost-hunting game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR 2 in August 2023. An official console release date has not been shared by Kinetic Games just yet, but players will likely learn more leading up to the release.

With the June 13 announcement, Kinetic Games also shared a console launch trailer for Phasmophobia, highlighting many upcoming features for all players across all platforms. Regardless of which platform players are ghost hunting from, Phasmophobia has crossplay, so all players can enjoy the game with their friends regardless of whether they’re on the same platform.

The team has a massive system overhaul planned for sometime in the near future, but the devs also have lots of equipment redesigns that this teaser showcased.

Related: All ghost trigger phrases and voice commands in Phasmophobia

Players can find most of the upcoming equipment overhauls already featured with a “coming soon” label in the Phasmophobia loading room, so some players might already know about the new and improved equipment arriving in the next update. The console launch trailer teased a few of the upcoming pieces of equipment including new types of DOTS projectors, matches as a new light source, and a new kind of Crucifix.

Although it’s tough to tell whether it was actually teased in the trailer, Kinetic Games also has a new map in the works called Point Hope. This map name can be discovered by investigating the symbols around the currently playable maps in Phasmophobia. And since there are currently only nine maps but the console trailer teased “over 10 locations,” this new map and others are likely arriving in the near future and perhaps even with the console launch.

Players can use a wide variety of equipment including a Crucifix, a Spirit Box, and a DOTS projector. Image via Kinetic Games

With all of the exciting new content the trailer teased plus console players getting to join in on the spooky fun for the first time, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to as Kinetic Games opens the gates for a whole new wave of Phasmophobia players in August.

Once the team shares an official console release date, that information will be added here so players know exactly when they can begin their ghost-hunting journey.

About the author