How to give Virginia clothes in Sons of the Forest

Virginia is one of the potential companions in Sons of the Forest. To say she is a curious NPC would be a vast understatement. She has an additional arm and leg that immediately draw the player’s attention. Not to mention she is found on a beach, dressed more for a romantic walk by the ocean than for what the world of Sons of the Forest has in store.

Given Virginia’s unorthodox limb allocation, it’s not immediately apparent that she would be eligible for a clothing upgrade. We have good news for those players that want to upgrade Virginia’s suboptimal survival outfit with something more fitting. You do have the option to give Virginia clothes in Sons of the Forest, and the process is not at all difficult.

How to change Virginia’s clothes in Sons of the Forest

Find a piece of clothing and pick it up. Clothing items are treated just like any other resource and will be added to your inventory as usual. After you’ve acquired suitable clothing, approach Virginia and press the interaction key to open your inventory. Select the clothing you would like to give Virginia from your inventory and press the appropriate key. Virginia will immediately equip the new clothes you gave her. Any piece of old clothing that would be replaced by a new one will be added to your inventory in case you want to use later on.

Virginia cannot refuse the clothes you offer her, so you have complete freedom to choose her outfit, to the limits of the acquired clothing items of course. Virginia is among the key companions in Sons of the Forest and it’s definitely a good addition on Endnight’s part to allow some cosmetic modifications to her appearance.

You can do the same with Kelvin, the first NPC you will encounter in Sons of the Forest. Giving him clothes takes one extra step, but is far from being convoluted. You can learn how to give Kelvin clothes in our dedicated guide.

The hardest part in the quest to give Virginia or Kelvin nice new clothing is actually acquiring the clothes. Survival in Sons of the Forest isn’t a stroll through the park. Learning how to build a house, cook some food, or prepare medicine is essential to surviving long enough to find a dress to give to Virginia.