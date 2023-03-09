How to give Virginia a weapon in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest can be a lot more fun when played with friends, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy its world of horror by yourself. Given how adventuring solo on the island can slow down your process, Endnight Games added companions to the game to help players with basic tasks.

Companions are a great help when it comes to building and defending bases. Kelvin excels at collecting resources and fishing, and is the default companion everyone starts the game with. Virginia, the three-armed, three-legged mutant that you can befriend, is a better defender as she can alert players of approaching mutants. While it’s more work to gain her as a companion than Kelvin, her added benefits against enemies make that work worth it.

If you’re looking to give Virginia a weapon, you’ll first need to unlock her as a companion by gaining her trust.

How to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

When Virginia starts appearing randomly nearby you, make sure to be friendly toward her.

Don’t try attacking or scaring her, and have your weapons holstered when you see her.

As players continue being nice to Virginia, she’ll approach them more, eventually joining the player as a companion.

How do you give a weapon to Virginia in Sons of the Forest?

Approach Virginia and open your backpack near her to give her weapons in Sons of the Forest. If you’ve already established a good relationship with Virginia, she won’t run away during this process and receive the weapons.

How do you get back your weapon from Virginia in Sons of the Forest?

Players can get their weapons back from Virginia by opening their backpacks near her again. You’ll have the option to drag the weapons that Virginia is holding back to your inventory in addition to being able to give her other resources.