How to get and use Cult of the Lamb cheats

If you are a fan of the indie game Cult of the Lamb but are thinking about taking some shortcuts here and there to help you through the roguelike strategy, then have no fear as you’ll get no judgment here.

There are a few different ways that you can access cheats with Cult of the Lamb on the PC, so we are going to be looking at some of the most noteworthy ways to do so to help you get started when it comes to useful Cult of the Lamb cheats and shortcuts.

Cheat Window Mod by Kushzei on Nexus Mods

The Cheat Window mod offers cheats that were created by the developer of Cult of the Lamb. Image via Massive Monster and Kushzei on Nexus Mods.

Nexus Mods is one of the most popular methods of installing mods for a plethora of PC games, including Cult of the Lamb. This particular mod offers a range of cheats, but the great thing about it is that most of the cheats available with it were created by the developer. You can say goodbye to that cheater’s guilt with the knowledge that the creators of the game are in on the fun too.

This mod supports both controller and keyboard use, but before you get started, you will need to have installed a mod called BepInEx 5 via GitHub.

There are tons of cheats to be had with the Cheat Window mod on Nexus mods, such as hiding or showing the UI, giving you the ability to teleport to a dungeon, unlocking rituals, instant healing, adding followers, skipping boss rooms, and more. If you are already a user of Nexus mods, then the Cheat Window mod is one you will want to check out for Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb Cheats by MrAntiFun on WeMod

The WeMods app is another choice when it comes to Cult of the Lamb mod. Image via MrAntiFun on WeMod.

Another way to go about getting yourself some fun Cult of the Lamb cheats is via WeMod, which is a website that offers cheats and trainers specifically for GOG and Steam.

All you need to do to get the cheats for Cult of the Lamb via WeMod is install WeMod on your computer. When WeMod is downloaded, the app will display all the games that you have downloaded on your PC. Scroll down the list of games until you find Cult of the Lamb and open it up to start playing. When you have loaded into the game, you should be able to enable the cheats that are available from WeMod.

Some of the cheats that you can access with WeMod include unlimited player health, no hunger, no Follower dissent, and instant prayer, to name a few. You will also be able to one-hit kill enemies if you enable enemy-related cheats.

Cheat Menu by Wicked on Thunderstore

Cheats can make Cult of the Lamb a little less challenging, but just as fun. Image via Massive Monster.

The final option for Cult of the Lamb cheats that we are going to be looking at is the Cheat Menu mod on Thunderstore. Thunderstore is another app that you can download and use to manage and install your mods with ease.

The actual mod in question is downloadable via GitHub, but Thunderstore is the manager used to house it. Cheat Menu offers a list of cheats and utilities that are accessible via an easy-to-use GUI.

Much like the Nexus mods cheat mod, the Cheat Menu mod also requires BepInEx 5 to be installed. Check out the handy guide posted on the Thunderstore website to find out more about how to install BepInEx 5.

When you have everything installed and are ready to start using the Cult of the Lamb cheats, press the M key and this will activate the cheat menu. You can enable or disable any of the cheats by navigating to it on the cheat menu and finding it through one of the specific cheat categories.

So there you have three different ways that you can start downloading and accessing cheats in Cult of the Lamb. Pick the option that suits you best and start playing around with the wide range of shortcuts, cheats, and utilities that are available for Cult of the Lamb with these choices.