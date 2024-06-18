How to get and use a Skull Key in Dark and Darker

The Skull Key in Dark and Darker gives you access to a secret place inside your dungeon, which helps you earn high-quality loot.

While gaining the Legendary Status by using the Redstone Shards is the best way of getting into high-roller dungeons and earning high-quality loot, you can also look for specific drops like the Skull Key, which bosses sometimes drop on the map. Here’s everything you need to know about the Skull Key in Dark and Darker.

How to get the Skull Key in Dark and Darker?

Defeat the boss, take a fortune. Remix by Dot Esports

To get a Skull Key in Dark and Darker, you need to defeat bosses like Ghost King, Skeleton Warlord, and Lich. The spawn of the item is not guaranteed, however, since the drop rate of the item is two percent for killing the Ghost King and half a percent for the other two bosses. If you get the elite version of the bosses, who are incredibly tougher than their usual versions, the drop rate rises to five percent, but their spawn depends on your luck. So don’t shy away from a good fight to have a shot at getting quality loot.

You have the best odds of finding the Skull Key by defeating Ghost King, which spawns in the center of the map on the Inferno map, as shown by the Dot Marker. The Ghost King is a perilous boss who teleports on the player frequently and gives them a debuff that damages them efficiently. It also spawns three flying Death Skulls, which are easy to take down but could also act as a distraction and make you susceptible to damage. So don’t lose your eyes from the target.

How to use the Skull Key in Dark and Darker?

Fortune for days. Image via IRONMACE

Now that you have overcome the odds and got your hands on the Skull Key, move toward the red circled spot on the map above after collecting the boss loot from its chamber. Once you move toward the south, you should see small doors leading you to a chamber full of enemies. Defeat all of them and unlock the big door in front of you to see the door with a skull symbol on it. But you can’t jump toward the door as the floor is lava underneath, and you often crawl with the enemies who also drop higher-tier loot.

So you need to use the lever located on your left after unlocking the big door. Crank the lever to get a direct way toward the skull-shaped door, and you can unlock it with the Skull Key. Once you unlock the door, step back as some Giant Dragons fly and Skeleton Archers are inside the room. Clear them up to get your hands on multiple chests filled to the brim with high-quality loot, a legendary weapon on the back table, and floor loot to collect and fill your bags up with a fortune.

Tip: Bring lockpicks for your adventure, as most of the chests inside the Skull Door are locked so that you don’t miss out on the loot.

Do make sure that the circles are not moving away from the Skull Room, as you should start taking damage and won’t be able to escape the dungeon in time, making your effort go in vain. So, once you get the Skull Key, ensure you are getting a favorable circle or treasure the item for your future dungeon adventures.

