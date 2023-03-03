How to get a guitar in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror sequel developed by EndNight Games that drops players in the middle of a cannibal-infested island. To defend themselves from an onslaught of mutated humans, players will need to find and build an arsenal of weapons. The guitar is one of the more unconventional weapons found in Sons of the Forest but has proven to be one of the better melee options for players.

In Sons of the Forest, most of your starting weapons will be basic tools such as spears, axes, and bows. Though there are several firearms placed sporadically through the map, the more advanced weapons and technology will require some extra effort to find.

If you are attempting to add the guitar to your array of weapons in Sons of the Forest but do not know where to look, here’s where you can find the guitar.

Where to find the Guitar in Sons of the Forest

Before venturing out to obtain the guitar in Sons of the Forest, players will first need to get the maintenance keycard to access the guitar room. Once you have the keycard, the cave entrance can be found in the southeast corner of the map, at the top of a river bend. The exact location can be seen on the GPS below.

Screengrab via EndNight Games

Venture inside the narrow cave and walk to the end of the tunnel. The stone walls will eventually turn into a wider hallway with an open door at the end. Take a left turn and you will soon enter a brightly lit room with a set of double doors. From here, use the keycard to access the gym and pass through the area to find a glass door.

Head upstairs and go past the swimming bar to find the guitar laying on a table. Once you pick it up, your character will strum the strings for a few seconds before gripping the instrument by its neck to use as a melee weapon.