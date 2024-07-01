How to find Glowing Blue Ice Eyes in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker has some tricky items you need to find, and none are as rare as the Glowing Blue Ice Eyes.

Recommended Videos

Glowing Blue Ice Eyes are needed for two quest givers in-game, so keeping hold of them and handing them in when the time is right is essential for completing every quest if you know where to find them.

Glowing Blue Ice Eyes location in Dark and Darker

Those eyes shine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only one type of enemy drops Glowing Blue Ice Eyes in Dark and Darker, the Frost Walker, which can only be found in Frozen Mountain.

Frost Walker and its elite variations are mostly under the water in the Frozen Mountain map, usually in areas with a Boat Escape Extraction Point. There are typically only a few of them, and even if you kill one, it is not guaranteed to drop the eyes. Don’t worry about being underwater for long, as you can’t drown.

You have around a 10 percent chance to get a Glowing Blue Ice Eye to drop from any Frost Walker variant, according to the Dark and Darker Wiki, and even if one miraculously drops, you only get one at a time, so the odds aren’t great. You can always increase your chances by drinking a Luck Potion.

Try to grab a few of them, as the only way to complete the quest is via the ones you have found. Buying the eyes from the marketplace won’t count towards the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy