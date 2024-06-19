How to find and kill the Demon Berserker in Dark and Darker

The Demon Berserker in Dark and Darker is one of the toughest mini-bosses that spawn exclusively in the Inferno maps.

Fighting various monsters in Dark and Darker requires rigorous planning and perfect execution. Underestimating these mini-bosses could lead to you taking unnecessary lethal damage, which could result in your dungeon exploration and looting going to waste. One of these difficult enemies is the Demon Berserker. They are notoriously hard to take down due to their high damage and base health stats, but you can take them down with good timing.

Here is everything you need to know about Demon Beskerker in Dark and Darker.

Where to find and kill Demon Berserkers in Dark and Darker

Inferno one map has five on the bottom half of the map. Remix by Dot Esports Inferno two map has only one at the top. Remix by Dot Esports Inferno three map has the monster spread all over the map. Remix by Dot Esports

Demon Berserkers are usually found in the chokepoints of the Inferno map, as highlighted on the map above, and their spawn difficulty depends on the type of dungeon you are raiding.

If you’re going to the normal dungeons, your quality of loot for killing the monsters is lower compared to the high-roller ones, where you might face the nightmare versions of the enemies, which are harder to kill, but the risk is worth the high-quality reward. The high-roller dungeons can only be unlocked by having the Legendary Status by using Redstone Shards.

Each monster has a different set of attack patterns, and the Demon Beskerkers at the normal level rely heavily on its diagonal swings, which go from left to right and change alternatively after each swing. Each hit causes huge damage to your health bar, so your best strategy is to dodge it by learning its attack timing. To counter this as a close-range class unit, you can use a shield and duck in the opposite direction of its swing continuously until it finishes its combination. You should look for a window after its combination to aim for its head, damage him and take the defensive stance when back to swinging at you.

As a long-range mage or archer, your best strategy is to kite it as long you can and dodge its attacks to finish it off with your sword as well. At the nightmare level, Demon Berserkers’ diagonal swings are followed by a spin attack, which can be unpredictable. To avoid getting hit by it, focus on the combinations and time a step back to avoid sustaining major injuries.

After defeating the Demon Berserkers, you can loot a whole set of armor and weapons like Falchion, which can be upgraded with a Token of Honor and much more stuff that makes your journey in the dungeons worthwhile.

