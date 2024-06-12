What is the Token of Honor used for in Dark and Darker?

Defeating dangerous foes while exploring the dungeons in Dark and Darker should give you loot drops like Token of Honor, which has more value than just exchanging it for some gold in the marketplace.

The Token of Honor is a medal loot dropped by some dungeon monsters in Dark and Darker after you defeat them and showcase your bravado. While your chances are slim, you can get the Token of Honor by defeating the Skeleton Champion monster, which has high health and carries around a shield to defend itself. Once you’ve defeated many of these monsters, you should get your hands on this loot.

Now that you have the Token of Honor, how can you strengthen yourself using that for your next dungeon crawling in Dark and Darker?

How to use the Token of Honor in Dark and Darker

Apart from monsters, other players will also try to ambush you. Image via IRONMACE

The Token of Honor is one of the critical components for upgrading the Falchion sword in Dark and Darker to Falchion of Honor. It has enhanced physical weapon damage and armor penetration and has up to three extra enchantments compared to its traditional low-rarity variant.

The Falchion of Honor can be crafted by going to the Weaponsmith and using a Falchion sword, one Token of Honor, two rusty broken swords and three gold ingots. The sword is a versatile one-handed weapon that can be paired with a shield to make a safe offensive loadout to explore the dangers of the dungeon. Moreover, unlike other weapons, its damage doesn’t fall off significantly over three consecutive hits, which makes it quite consistent to take on large hordes of enemies.

Do keep in mind that the weapon is only compatible with three classes: Fighter, Bard, and Warlock. If you’re mastering any other classes, selling the item and investing that gold to buy something else for your character is a good call.

Next, if you want to get the authentic high risk and reward Dark and Darker experience, you can get the Legendary status in the game by spending some Redstone shards.

