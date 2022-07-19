Stray, the adorable cat game with just a touch of horror, has finally released, and the highly anticipated game has all sorts of achievements for those who like to hunt them.

There are 25 achievements in Stray for trophy hunters to collect. Many of them can be completed in the first playthrough of the game, and it is recommended to get as many as you can throughout your first playthrough. The chapter select feature takes you to the beginning of the chapter, which means to get certain achievements, you may need to play through some story before you can get to the spot the achievement is locked behind.

Screengrab via BlueTwelve Studio

Many of the achievements require some exploration, but others require your cat to be nimble and quick, or stealthy. Although there are a few harder-to-get achievements, Stray is a game that is great for beginner trophy hunters, since there are no difficulty levels that might hinder someone who doesn’t like to play games on hard difficulties, which is a common achievement in video games.

Below are all 25 achievements that can be unlocked in Stray separated by bronze, silver, and gold.

How do you get all trophies and achievements in Stray?

Bronze

Boom Chat Kalaka – Dunk the basketball.

No More Lives – Die nine times.

Curiosity Killed the Cat – Wear the paper bag.

Cat-a-strophe – Try to play mahjong with the robots.

Télé à chat – Browse through all of the TV channels.

Scratch – Scratch the vinyl in the club.

Missed Jump – Fall inside the city.

Cat Got Your Tongue? – Have B-12 translate a robot.

Silver

A Little Chatty – Meow 100 times.

Productive Day – Sleep for more than one hour.

Meowlody – Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.

Cat’s Best Friend – Nuzzle up against five robots.

Territory – Scratch in every chapter.

Sneakitty – Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.

Not Alone – Meet B-12.

Catwalk – Reach Midtown.

Al-Cat-Raz – Go to jail.

Gold