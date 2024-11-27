All locations in Luma Island and how to unlock them

Luma Island has four biomes, including the location where your character starts their new life. Unlocking each area requires you to harvest resources and rebuild something. To help you prepare for new adventures, we have everything you need to unlock all locations on Luma Island.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock all areas in Luma Island

Your character starts with the farm and town area, with mines full of minerals and caves to explore. Eventually, you will want to unlock the three new areas to find fresh adventures and different resources. The three Luma Island locations are:

Forest

Mountains

Jungle

You will more than likely unlock these in order of Forest, then Mountains, and finally Jungle. The most difficult to reach is the Jungle as it requires a lot of resources, plus exploration of the Mountain.

How to unlock the Forest

The bridge to the Forest needs a few resources to repair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Forest is pretty simple because the resources needed are some of the easiest to obtain. The only pieces you cannot craft yourself are the Bridge Beams, which you purchase from the Lumberjack Shop for 1,000 Coins.

2x Bridge Beams

5x Silk Rope

10x Farm Planks

5x Farm Stone Blocks

How to unlock the Mountain

Craft everything you need to repair this Mountain access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting to the Mountain is trickier because you have to repair the cable car in the center of the Town first. Most of the materials needed are harvested in the Forest biome. You can find the gear in the Forest location near the coast, and you will purchase the cable from the Town Shop.

10x Iron Bar

25x Silk Rope

25x Forest Stone

20x Forest Resin

1x Cable

1x Gear

How to unlock the Jungle

Unlock the Jungle by fixing up the boat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jungle location is the final biome you will unlock because you can’t access it without first exploring the other areas and getting the map from Nelson. You will need to find the Propeller at the top of the Mountain, craft some planks and other items, plus purchase the motor from the Fisherman Shop in Town for 1,000 Coins.

1x Lost Jungle Island Map

1x Boat Motor

1x Boat Propeller

50x Mountain Plank

25x Moonstone Bar

50x Mountain Color

When you have unlocked all locations in Luma Island, why not invite friends to explore with you?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy