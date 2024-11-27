Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
unlocking all locations in Luma Island
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All locations in Luma Island and how to unlock them

There is a whole world to explore in Luma Island but first you have to unlock every possible location from the farm to the jungle.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 27, 2024 08:32 am

Luma Island has four biomes, including the location where your character starts their new life. Unlocking each area requires you to harvest resources and rebuild something. To help you prepare for new adventures, we have everything you need to unlock all locations on Luma Island.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock all areas in Luma Island

Your character starts with the farm and town area, with mines full of minerals and caves to explore. Eventually, you will want to unlock the three new areas to find fresh adventures and different resources. The three Luma Island locations are:

  • Forest
  • Mountains
  • Jungle

You will more than likely unlock these in order of Forest, then Mountains, and finally Jungle. The most difficult to reach is the Jungle as it requires a lot of resources, plus exploration of the Mountain.

How to unlock the Forest

Fixing the bridge in Luma Island
The bridge to the Forest needs a few resources to repair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Forest is pretty simple because the resources needed are some of the easiest to obtain. The only pieces you cannot craft yourself are the Bridge Beams, which you purchase from the Lumberjack Shop for 1,000 Coins.

  • 2x Bridge Beams
  • 5x Silk Rope
  • 10x Farm Planks
  • 5x Farm Stone Blocks

How to unlock the Mountain

repairing the cable car in luma island
Craft everything you need to repair this Mountain access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting to the Mountain is trickier because you have to repair the cable car in the center of the Town first. Most of the materials needed are harvested in the Forest biome. You can find the gear in the Forest location near the coast, and you will purchase the cable from the Town Shop.

  • 10x Iron Bar
  • 25x Silk Rope
  • 25x Forest Stone
  • 20x Forest Resin
  • 1x Cable
  • 1x Gear

How to unlock the Jungle

repairing the boat in Luma Island
Unlock the Jungle by fixing up the boat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jungle location is the final biome you will unlock because you can’t access it without first exploring the other areas and getting the map from Nelson. You will need to find the Propeller at the top of the Mountain, craft some planks and other items, plus purchase the motor from the Fisherman Shop in Town for 1,000 Coins.

  • 1x Lost Jungle Island Map
  • 1x Boat Motor
  • 1x Boat Propeller
  • 50x Mountain Plank
  • 25x Moonstone Bar
  • 50x Mountain Color

When you have unlocked all locations in Luma Island, why not invite friends to explore with you?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.