All locations in Luma Island and how to unlock them

Luma Island has four biomes, including the location where your character starts their new life. Unlocking each area requires you to harvest resources and rebuild something. To help you prepare for new adventures, we have everything you need to unlock all locations on Luma Island.
How to unlock all areas in Luma Island
Your character starts with the farm and town area, with mines full of minerals and caves to explore. Eventually, you will want to unlock the three new areas to find fresh adventures and different resources. The three Luma Island locations are:
- Forest
- Mountains
- Jungle
You will more than likely unlock these in order of Forest, then Mountains, and finally Jungle. The most difficult to reach is the Jungle as it requires a lot of resources, plus exploration of the Mountain.
How to unlock the Forest
Unlocking the Forest is pretty simple because the resources needed are some of the easiest to obtain. The only pieces you cannot craft yourself are the Bridge Beams, which you purchase from the Lumberjack Shop for 1,000 Coins.
- 2x Bridge Beams
- 5x Silk Rope
- 10x Farm Planks
- 5x Farm Stone Blocks
How to unlock the Mountain
Getting to the Mountain is trickier because you have to repair the cable car in the center of the Town first. Most of the materials needed are harvested in the Forest biome. You can find the gear in the Forest location near the coast, and you will purchase the cable from the Town Shop.
- 10x Iron Bar
- 25x Silk Rope
- 25x Forest Stone
- 20x Forest Resin
- 1x Cable
- 1x Gear
How to unlock the Jungle
The Jungle location is the final biome you will unlock because you can’t access it without first exploring the other areas and getting the map from Nelson. You will need to find the Propeller at the top of the Mountain, craft some planks and other items, plus purchase the motor from the Fisherman Shop in Town for 1,000 Coins.
- 1x Lost Jungle Island Map
- 1x Boat Motor
- 1x Boat Propeller
- 50x Mountain Plank
- 25x Moonstone Bar
- 50x Mountain Color
When you have unlocked all locations in Luma Island, why not invite friends to explore with you?
Published: Nov 27, 2024 08:32 am