All FNAF Security Breach Ruin DLC endings, explained

Ruin, the free DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, features multiple endings available for players, depending on the choices made throughout the campaign.

In FNAF Security Breach Ruin DLC, you take control of a new character named Cassie, who enters the abandoned Pizzaplex to save Gregory. The multiple endings available in Ruin will result in different outcomes for Cassie.

If you’ve played any FNAF game before, you know that some endings are usually pretty scary—and that’s no different in Ruin. Here are all of the FNAF Security Breach Ruin DLC endings, explained.

How many endings are in FNAF Security Breach Ruin?

There are three different endings available in FNAF Security Breach Ruin DLC.

FNAF Security Breach Ruin endings, explained

Abandoned ending

This ending is also called the elevator ending because Cassie enters an elevator to escape from a rogue animatronic mimic that was pretending to be Gregory. After she enters the elevator, however, the real Gregory says she shouldn’t have entered the Pizzaplez and can’t let her escape either.

Gregory cuts the elevator line with Cassie trapped inside. It’s unclear if Cassie is dead because Roxy calls her during the credits, which hints that she could still be alive.

Hallucination ending

Cassie learns that Gregory was never at the Pizzaplex, that someone else lured her there, and that she must escape. Cassie follows the instructions seemingly given by the real Gregory over the radio, but after she puts on the mask, she is teleported to somewhere outside and Gregory will tell her that he found a place to hide.

There’s an ongoing discussion about the hallucination ending, but a lot of fans think Cassie couldn’t escape and became forever trapped at the Pizzaplex.

Scooper ending

This is potentially the good ending of FNAF Security Breach Ruin. In the scooper ending, Cassie runs toward a scooper room instead of following Gregory’s instructions to go to the elevator. After Cassie gets there, she presses a button and traps the mimic on the other side until a machine presumably kills him in the process. Cassie seemingly survives unharmed, but it remains unclear if she manages to escape the Pizzaplex.

