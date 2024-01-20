All Indiana Jones and the Great Circle platforms

What platforms will you be able to adventure as Indy on?

It’s been three years since Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames announced an Indiana Jones game, and now we finally have some information and a trailer for the upcoming action-adventure.

If you’re looking forward to playing as Indy, you might be wondering which platforms Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on. This article has the answers.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 and PS4?

Sorry PlayStation gamers, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not be coming to the PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation 4. This wasn’t always the case, as the initial contract between Disney—the parent company of Lucasfilm—and Bethesda stipulated the game would launch on multiple consoles. As well as Xbox, this also included the PlayStation 5.

But this part of the contract changed after Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media in March 2021. Because of this, Microsoft also acquired ownership of both MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks, thus ending the plan for the game to come to the PlayStation.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Indy is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and the PC in 2024. Image via MachineGames.

While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, it will not be coming to the Xbox One, which is unfortunate for those gaming on the previous generation of Xbox consoles.

The game is exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S, but it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass when it is released as well. You can wishlist the game for the Xbox right now if you are hoping to play it as soon as possible.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC?

Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be coming to PC alongside the Xbox Series X|S. You can head over to Steam to wishlist the game if you are planning on playing on Windows.

Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Nintendo Switch?

There are currently no plans for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to launch on the Nintendo Switch. The game is set to be exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

That said, both MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks have released games on the Nintendo Switch after the initial launch period, so there could be a chance the game will launch for another platform—such as the Nintendo Switch—further down the line.