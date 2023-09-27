Bethesda rumored to be developing Disney game—and it’s not Indiana Jones

A new Disney title from Bethesda is rumored to be on the way.

Bethesda’s plate continues to be stacked after the release of Starfield and a new rumor says a game under the “Disney banner” is being developed, alongside the previously announced Indiana Jones title.

Earlier in the month, a leaked document from Microsoft’s ongoing case with the FTC regarding the planned acquisition showed Bethesda’s roadmap for the future, which included remakes of Fallout 3 and Oblivion.

The upcoming Indiana Jones title, announced in Jan. 2021 and under development by MachineGames, was also featured alongside a mysterious “licensed IP game”.

Leaker Shpeshal Nick has now claimed on a recent episode of the Xbox Era podcast that the unrevealed title falls under the “Disney banner”—though there are no further details at this time.

Disney boasts an absolute behemoth of IPs that could feature, including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and all things Fox, so there’s a wide range of well-recognized names that could be given the video game treatment.

Star Wars is already well-represented in the gaming sphere with the likes of Star Wars Outlaws, an FPS from Respawn, Star Wars Eclipse, and a third entry in the Jedi series, so Bethesda may not enter such a packed market.

While Marvel is also expanding their reach with games, the biggest upcoming titles featuring their licenses are Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, both of which are PlayStation exclusives, so Bethesda could look to bring a Marvel exclusive to Xbox consoles.

However, they too are well represented on the upcoming games front with the Insomniac pairing coming alongside an untitled Iron Man game from EA subsidiary Motive Studios, an untitled Black Panther game from Cliffhanger Games, and a Black Panther/Captain America World War Two era title from Skydance New Media.

While both Star Wars and Marvel have plenty of games coming out in the foreseeable future, those titles barely scratch the surface of the characters and properties that feature in the franchise, so there’s still plenty that could be covered by Bethesda.

Unfortunately, we can only speculate at this point as we eagerly await official news.

