Fallout 3, Oblivion remakes seem destined after popping up on alleged Bethesda schedule

If you’ve been dying for news on remasters for Fallout 3 or Oblivion then today might be your lucky day, with leaked FTC documents suggesting these two titles are very much in the works—or have been, at one stage.

Both The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3 will be getting remasters, according to FTC filings related to the Microsoft acquisition of Activision. The documents, which were shared by several users on Resetera on Sep. 18, included schedules for titles like Fallout 3 and Oblivion (both remasters), as well as DOOM, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Dishonored.

While the dates for these releases are wrong (notably Starfield is mentioned in the doc as being set for launch in 2021), it is possible this was an old schedule that includes in-progress projects that have been shifted back or since delayed.

Because of this, we don’t suggest getting your hopes up too much about these remasters right now until some kind of statement is made by Bethesda or Microsoft. However, it is looking more likely that we will see them someday.

It wasn’t just the remasters teased either. As mentioned, other titles that are yet to be announced included in this document include sequels for DOOM, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Dishonored. There is also something called Project Kestrel, which could be anything.

Fallout 3 Remaster, Ghostwire Tokyo Sequel, Dishonored 3, Oblivion Remaster, Doom Year Zero appear on a release schedule listhttps://t.co/xttFBM30wp pic.twitter.com/A1sv7TAuL7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 19, 2023

Again, just because this document appears to have stemmed from court findings does not mean any of these games are still happening. This leak, authentic or not, has been a giant error from the FTC as not only were these massive titles seemingly revealed, but news of the next Xbox console refresh is now circulating the web.

We don’t expect Bethesda fans to keep quiet about this news though, so hopefully we will see Microsoft address the leaks sometime in the coming days.

While The Elder Scrolls and Fallout are two franchises fans will most likely relate to in their later entries, both Oblivion and Fallout 3 were gigantic hits for Bethesda and truly took these franchises to the next level.

Given the significance of these titles, it’s not really any surprise there have been conversations about remastering them. It would be relatively new ground for Bethesda, with the only title from its catalog to get a similar treatment being Skyrim, which saw major improvements with its Special Edition. Still, it was by no stretch a remake.

Because both Fallout 3 and Oblivion are much older games than Skyrim, should they get the remake treatment we’d expect it to be much more drastic than what the Special Edition brought to the table.

