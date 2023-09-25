New Star Wars Jedi game is in the works according to Cal Kestis voice actor

After the successful launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it was only a matter of time until the third game was announced. During a panel interview at Ocala Comic Con 2023 on Sept. 16, Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan hinted that they are working on the third game in the series.

Cameron said: “We’re working on the third and are in the process of doing it right now.” He added: “Hopefully, when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”

The panel happened just two days after the announcement that Stig Asmussen, game director for the Star Wars Jedi games, was leaving EA. Stig directed both Fallen Order and Survivor and was a major influence on the game’s narrative.

He parted ways with the company to pursue other adventures and according to EA’s statement: “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

It seems that the third game is in the very early stages of development which is understandable considering the leadership change. This also means it will likely take longer to deliver it compared to Survivor which was released four years after Fallen Order.

Still, I’m happy that the developers and the actors are committed to making the third game a reality. In an interview with IGN, Stig Asmussen mentioned that he “always wanted to see this as a trilogy”, much like everything in Star Wars.

The only community concern at the moment is whether the new game director will follow the narrative of the first two games. Fans quickly started joking about how characters could return from the dead with ridiculous and unnecessary plot twists.

There were no official announcements from EA regarding the third game but I’m excited for it even if it means it’s the end for Cal’s adventures.

