Where to find Leech Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

Wizards and witches around the globe have kicked off their newest magical journeys with Hogwarts Legacy, the latest game in the Harry Potter franchise.

As you embark on your journey, you’ll get to travel around the Wizarding World, learn a number of powerful spells, and meet several interesting characters. You’ll also get a chance to show off the skills you’ve learned at Hogwarts in battle against friends and foes alike. To get the upper hand in battles, you’ll want to craft potions, which can provide defensive advantages, restore health, or increase your stats.

Related: All Hogsmeade Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy

But before you can craft a potion, you’ll need to gather some ingredients and learn the potion’s recipe. For recipes, you’ll need to visit J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade, which sells both recipes and premade potions. If you want to save your money, though, you can craft your own once you purchase a recipe.

Potions require a number of items that can be found and collected around the world. One of these many items you’ll come across relatively early in the game is Leech Juice, which is required to craft Maxima Potions and Thunderbrew. Luckily for those players on the hunt for Leech Juice, it’s relatively easy to find.

Leech Juice location in Hogwarts Legacy

Leech Juice can be found from orange leeches scattered across the banks of the lake Hogwarts resides next to. Head down to the groundskeeper’s hut, which is between Hogwarts and the first village to the south of the academy, Lower Hogsfield.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software Screengrab via Avalanche Software

When you approach the bank, you should see orange, striped squash-like creatures. As you get closer, text will pop up identifying these creatures as leeches. From there, all you need to do is hit the designated key to collect the leeches, which will give you one unit of Leech Juice.