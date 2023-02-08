There is a plethora of quests, secrets, and treasures for players to uncover while adventuring around in Hogwarts Legacy. Treasure can be found all around the world but is also quite common within Hogwarts castle itself which is likely why players will find that another student named Arthur Plummly has taken notice and wants their help solving an actual treasure map.

Players will be tasked with deciphering a treasure mao during the “Cache in the Castle” quest. This is a side quest rather than one that is required to complete the story which means that players can freely choose whether they wish to complete it.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Cache in the Castle quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to help Arthur Plummly solve his treasure map, here’s how you can do so to get yourself a nice reward.

Begin this quest by approaching Arthur Plummly. He can be found in The Astronomy Wing section of Hogwarts right outside of Charms class by a poster that has a bunch of charms listed on it.

After accepting his quest, players will receive the following map which indicates where they need to go next.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

To reach this location, head all the way down the first set of stairs until you reach the floor that has a set of enchanted musical instruments that are always playing music.

After reaching this floor, continue heading down the set of stairs located here until you find the door that is pictured below.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Walk through this door and you’ll find yourself in the courtyard. Immediately turn left and then continue straight past the fountain, then the giant tree, and then walk through another set of doors.

Turn right after entering the door and head up the stairs until you come across the portrait that is drawn on the treasure map.

Once you have found this portrait, you’ll need to cast the spell that the treasure map tells you to, which is Accio. This will pull on the handle located at the top of the portrait to then reveal a hidden staircase.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Open the chest inside to obtain your reward, which will be an Authentic Historian’s Uniform.

Return to Arthur Plummly to finish the quest. He will be hanging around in the same area but may be at a slightly different location.

Once players return to Arthur Plummly, the quest will successfully be concluded. Players can equip their new Authentic Historian’s Uniform look by selecting the change appearance option on a different robe that they own.