Twitch star Nikatine calls for streamers to boycott site over Hogwarts Legacy ad campaign

We will have to wait to see how Twitch responds.

On the eve of Hogwarts Legacy hitting shelves, Twitch star and ambassador Veronica ‘Nikatine’ Ripley has called for the Amazon-owned platform to disable an ad campaign she claims is interrupting streams to “promote offensive content.”

Hogwarts Legacy has been rumored to be in development since someone leaked footage from a focus group in 2018. While many Harry Potter fans are eager to play the game, others are in staunch opposition to the Portkey Games title due to series author J.K. Rowling; the famed wizarding world creator is alleged to have made countless anti-trans statements over the past few years, causing her reputation with many former fans to be damaged.

To take a stance against the ads, and Rowling, Nikatine has chosen to stop streaming on the platform until the Hogwarts Legacy campaign is halted. She asks the site to “continue to take steps towards providing a safe place for the trans community.”

A statement on Hogwarts Legacy: pic.twitter.com/qt3xnv7Peq — Veronica 'Nikatine' Ripley (@NikatinePrime) February 5, 2023

The Twitch star followed her call to action with a second tweet where she pointed out the negative comments she’d already received in the replies.

It’s true that Hogwarts Legacy has been popping up in ad campaigns across a variety of online platforms and in real life, with Warner Bros. likely ramping up ahead of release. The game will go live to the first players via a deluxe edition on Tuesday, Feb. 7, so it’s likely looking to get as many players in the game as it can.

Twitch could likely decide to stop running ads given Warner Bros. is being paid per ad run and not in a contract with a set time limit. With the game likely bringing the platform considerable profit, however, it’s relatively unlikely it will respond to Nikatine’s requests.

Dot Esports has reached out to Twitch for comment. As of publication, the Amazon-owned platform has not yet responded to that request.