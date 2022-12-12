What is J.K. Rowling’s involvement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming open-world RPG set to hit several gaming platforms in early 2023. The most-wishlisted game on Steam has been highly anticipated since its initial announcement several years prior to its now-impending launch—and for good reason. Fans of the Wizarding World series have been clamoring for an RPG set in that universe and we are finally getting it, which is undoubtedly a great thing, except for one problem: J.K. Rowling.

The prolific author now turned controversial public figure has been under fire for years now due to her public stance toward transgender women. Her words enraged several groups of people and turned most of her diehard fans against her to the point where they collectively decided to boycott the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game entirely. This was done as a form of protest against the author and several fans have joined in solidarity over the months.

This leads to one question: We know that Rowling is the creator of the Wizarding World and the Harry Potter universe, but what exactly is her involvement in the development of Hogwarts Legacy?

How is J.K. Rowling involved with Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer to this question is that Rowling is not involved with Hogwarts Legacy in any way. In several fan questions and even in the game’s own FAQ, the developers of Hogwarts Legacy have explicitly said Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, although they do acknowledge her contributions to the idea of the overworld and its universe since she is its creator. Both Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. have publicly said they do not support the views of Rowling.

The developers have also said that even though Rowling is not involved in the game’s development, her team has been consulted on several occasions during the game’s creation. This was done to preserve the integrity of the world and its story to make sure that fans get the accurate Hogwarts Legacy experience as it was intended. Since this is a game set almost 200 years before the events of Harry Potter, historical accuracy and fact-checking were deemed necessary.

Image via Warner Bros.

But the game is not without its fair share of controversies. On top of the Rowling boycott movement, fans have also levied accusations of antisemitism against the developers for their portrayal of goblins in the game. This was further exacerbated by the fact that the goblin revolution takes place during this era of the game, during which the goblins fought for their rights and against being persecuted by witches and wizards.

Despite the troubles surrounding the launch of the game, the developers are positive that players and fans will get an authentic Wizarding World experience, leaving many fans excited in anticipation.