This leaked Hogwarts Legacy potion could be exactly what players need

From the moment you join the ranks of witches and wizards, Hogwarts Legacy has you exploring the vast world, solving mysteries, and defeating iconic enemies like Trolls and Dark Wizards. As you progress through the main story and grow stronger in the face of adversity, you unlock talent points that are, once chosen, yours forever. Or so we believed until we saw the latest Hogwarts Legacy leaks.

According to EIP Gaming, Talent Respec Potion might be coming to Hogwarts Legacy since it’s lurking in the game files under the name “RPG_PotionAbility_TalentReset.” The potion, as you might have already suspected, would allow you to fully reset your talents and start building your character once again from the ground up.

Unfortunately, there’s no info on where we could potentially find this much-needed potion, who would sell it, let alone the recipe for us to cook it up on our own in the Room Requirements.

On Feb. 9, EIP Gaming updated its article stating the potion was marked to be deleted. Aside from that, there was an additional icon found in the game files called “ChallengeReward_TalentPoint.”

Hopefully, this was one big experiment and the Avalanche Software devs will see reason and release the next hotfix with an option to reset and readjust our talents to give us more freedom and control over what kind of a witch or wizard we want to be.