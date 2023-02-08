How to get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has dozens of potions and other items that players can craft to aid them along their journey through the wizarding world. From Wiggenweld Potions that regenerate health to Liquid Luck which aids in finding collectibles, potions have a wide array of uses in Hogwarts Legacy.

Troll Bogeys are just one of the many ingredients necessary to craft potions in Hogwarts Legacy. This reagent is most notably vital to craft Invisibility Potions, which as the name suggests, briefly turn players invisible. Given that trolls are few and far between, Troll Bogeys can be especially difficult to find if you do not know where to look.

If you are stuck on a potion that requires Troll Bogeys to complete, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to collect Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to find and slay trolls, as they aren’t willing to give up any Bogeys willingly. Thankfully, Troll Bogeys have a 100-percent drop rate from hostile troll characters.

Trolls are found sporadically throughout the wizarding world. There will be some trolls players face as part of the main questline, however most will need to be sought out. Troll lairs are seen on the map with a mountain-peak like emblem, though not all mountains contain troll lairs. These are just some locations in game that you can visit to collect some Troll Bogeys:

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Northern parts of Feldcroft

Eastern parts of Feldcroft

Eastern parts of Poidsear Castle

If you do not want to track down trolls in your free time, players can also purchase Troll Bogeys directly from sellers. Venture to J. Pippin Potions in Hogsmeade and the vendor will sell the potion reagent for 100 Galleons. Though much easier then fighting off hordes of Trolls for only a few Troll Bogeys, this can become expensive if you intend to make multiple invisibility potions.