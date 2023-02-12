How to solve the Irondale Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is putting Harry Potter fans’ magical skills to the test. From taking classes and learning spells at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, to solving puzzles and fighting wicked foes, there’s plenty of fun to be had with the latest adventure in the Wizarding World.

Merlin Trials are the most abundant puzzles in the game and can be found all across the open world. There’s a grand total of 95 puzzles players will need to complete, and upon doing so, they’ll add four extra slots to their inventory. These trials test a number of the player’s abilities, and some are more straightforward than others.

There are two Merlin Trials near Irondale: one inside the village, and another just outside of it. While the first doesn’t require too much skill, it may be tricky to find all the elements needed to complete the puzzle. The second trial, however, requires players to be quick on their feet.

Here’s how to complete both Irondale Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

Irondale Merlin Trial solution: Inside the village

The first trial is the easiest of the two to complete. To begin, place Mallowsweet leaves on the platform.

There are three sets of orbs you’ll need to destroy with basic attacks. The first is immediately east of the trial’s starting location. The next set is northeast, up the hill and following a dirt path. After you’ve destroyed those, head down the mountain to a path directly southeast of the trial’s platform, and take out those.

Irondale Merlin Trial solution: Outside the village

The Merlin Trial immediately to the west of Irondale is a bit trickier to complete. You’ll need Incendio for this one—but more importantly, you’ll need to be quick on your feet.

Related: How to solve the Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

After you activate the trial, three pedestals will rise out of the ground: one across the bridge, another west of the trial’s starting platform, and one in the river south of the bridge. Each of the three platforms are of varying heights, and once you cast Incendio on one, it will begin lowering towards the ground. When it reaches the ground, the light will extinguish.

You need to light all three braziers before one is extinguished to complete the puzzle. The pedestals sink fairly quickly, so you’ll have to be extra speedy and precise if you want to solve this Merlin Trial.

To do so, start with the pedestal across the bridge since it’s the tallest of the three and has more time before it hits the ground. After you’ve cast Incendio on it, sprint across the bridge towards the second-tallest pedestal (west of the trial’s starting platform) and light its brazier on fire. From there, sprint to the river to light the third and final brazier. Jumping on the branches located immediately next to the third pedestal will help ensure your character doesn’t fall into the water, which will prevent you from casting spells.